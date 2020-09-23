Algeria's Accession to AfCFTA in Time Gives It Power of Influence

Algiers — Minister of Trade Kamel Rezig underlined Tuesday that the accession of Algeria to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in the beginning of 2021 will give it the quality of a founding country and the power to influence decisions and formulation of conditions.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability