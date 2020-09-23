Algeria's Accession to AfCFTA in Time Gives It Power of Influence

23 September 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Trade Kamel Rezig underlined Tuesday that the accession of Algeria to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in the beginning of 2021 will give it the quality of a founding country and the power to influence decisions and formulation of conditions.

