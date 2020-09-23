Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Africom Commander

23 September 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Wednesday General Stephen Townsend, commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), who was accompanied by members of the American embassy in Algeria," said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.

