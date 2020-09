Rabat — A 2.9-magnitude quake on the Richter scale was felt Tuesday in the province of Larache, according to the National Institute of Geophysics (ING).

The quake, whose epicenter is located in the commune of Rissana Janoubia, occurred at 10h03min32sec p.m. (GMT+1), the National Earthquake Surveillance and Alert Network, under the said institute, noted in a seismic alert bulletin.