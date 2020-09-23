Sudan's Foreign Minister in London for Talks

23 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

London — During his visit to London, Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Gamareldin met with James Duddridge, the British Minister for African Affairs. Duddridge confirmed that the UK will honor its financial commitments made at the Berlin donor conference three months ago.

At this donor conference the international community pledged $1.8 billion to support economic reform in Sudan.

Minister Duddridge stated that Sudan is a very important country for the United Kingdom and that it is keen to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially investment. The two ministers also discussed cooperation on Sudan's transition to democracy.

Earlier yesterday, Gamareldin met in London with Lord Tariq Ahmed, Member of the House of Lords and Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (formerly known as the British Foreign Office). He has responsibilities, among other issues, regarding the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

Gamareldin stressed the commitment of the Sudanese government to protect human rights. He said that the government has deployed thousands of soldiers to stop attacks on civilians in Darfur. These Sudanese joint military forces benefit from the positive experiences of the United Nations-African Union mission in Darfur (UNAMID), he said.

Gamareldin also stressed that the government is keen to prevent a vacuum in the transition process from the current UNAMID mission to the new UN mission UNITAMS at the end of this year.

Minister Gamareldin's visit to Britain is part of a tour through Europe.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.