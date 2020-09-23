Sudan: Eastern Sudan Tribal Truce Extended

Kassala — Leaders of the eastern Sudanese Beni Amer and Habab tribes on the one hand and the Nuba tribe in Kassala on the other hand have extended their cessation of hostilities agreement for the fourth time.

In May, eight people were killed and over 80 injured in tribal clashes in Kassala.

The Beni Amer and Habab tribes are both Beja people. The Nuba community in Kassala comes originally from South Kordofan.

The extended agreement has a duration of two months.

The parties to the conflict emphasised their efforts towards fulfilling all requirements of the agreement. They expressed their keenness to settle the issue definitively. Steps that have been taken, reflect the extent of the commitment of the various parties. The leaders who signed the extension believe that the agreement will not be violated.

Arbab El Fadul, Secretary General of the Kassala government and the governor's representative to the parties to the conflict, lauded the "good spirit" during the signing of the new agreement.

