Sudan Rebel Alliance and Ffc to Form 'A Broad Social Bloc'

23 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The delegation of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance currently in Khartoum and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) agreed yesterday to develop "a broad social bloc".

The aim of the political alliance is to make the transitional period a success, including the implementation of the peace agreement to be signed in Juba on October 3.

Yasir Arman, head of the SRF delegation, told reporters after the meeting with representatives of the FFC Central Council in the parliament building in Omdurman yesterday, that several strategic issues have been discussed. "One of them was the restructuring of the FFC in order to incorporate all components of the revolution, including representatives of the Resistance Committees working in neighbourhoods in cities and towns, youth and women groups, organisations representing the demonstrators killed during the uprising, and displaced people and refugees".

Spokesperson for the FFC Central Council Kamal Bolad said thay they discussed joint mechanisms for cooperation, restructuring of the FFC, and adjustment of the programmes to support a successful completion of the transitional period. "We discussed how to pump new blood from the armed movements into the arteries of the transitional period, as the SRF is also a founding member of the Forces for Freedom and Change."

Sovereign Council

The SRF delegation met with Sovereign Council member Siddig Tawir yesterday as well. The talks focused on how to send a strong message of reconciliation to all the people of Sudan, especially in the war-torn regions of Darfur, South Kordofan, Blue Nile state, and eastern Sudan.

Tawir said in a press statement after the meeting that they had discussed "how to strengthen the national structure, and enable the SRF to take an active part in the process of completing the tasks of the revolution".

The SRF delegation, that arrived in Khartoum on Thursday, also met Sovereign Council head Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan on Saturday to discuss the implementation of the peace agreement signed in Juba on August 31 by the Sudanese government and the SRF rebel alliance.

