Gambia: Actionaid, Partners Distribute D3.6 M to 1,998 Households As Covid-19 Relief

Action Aid International The Gambia (AAITG) in its continuous efforts to support the vulnerable including the young people and women in remote communities during this deadly Corona Virus pandemic, recently completed a D3.6 million cash distribution and 3,844 reusable sanitary pads to 1,998 households in the North Bank Region (Upper Nuimi District) and Central River Region (Naimina East , West, and Dankunku) respectively.

The distribution was conducted in partnership with the European Union, Eco-zones, and Apexes.

AAITG, has redoubled its support in terms of relief, to the vulnerable, especially youth and women, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, this has visibly complemented The Gambia government's national response plan in many ways.

Foday Kanyi, programme lead -Resilience Livelihoods & Climate Justice, EU-AER Project Coordinator, pointed out that the pandemic has also compounded the existing gender inequality and access to gender-responsive public services and safeguarding issues beyond the immediate health concerns, short, medium and long-term impact are expected on household incomes, livelihood options, food systems, food security and nutrition situation of people living in poverty.

"ActionAid International has conducted a participatory need assessment which reveals that COVID-19 has made access to sanitary pads more difficult for young girls in the rural Gambia", he said

The government's plan focuses on among other things: scaling-up and strengthening all aspects of preparedness and response including coordination, surveillance, case management, communication, and social mobilization, psychosocial as well as logistics and safety measures.

However, during the need's assessment, Kanyi observed, it was recommended that food or cash can be also be given as a form of support to the most vulnerable households. And It is against this background that AAITG's support is premised on.

Meantime, AAITG is aware of the effective and a well-coordinated response plan through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) who is mandated to coordinate all disaster and emergency issues in the country.

The organization wishes to at the end of the support, make a participatory Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) to determine the effectiveness and relevance of the response.

UN75: NCAC partners UN Gambia to promote Gambian Arts, Culture