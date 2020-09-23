Gambia National Team Set for Int'l Training Camp in Portugal

23 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team is set for an international training camp in Portugal next month as part of their preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November 2020.

As part of the training camp, the Scorpions will play against Guinea Conakry and Congo Brazza Ville in friendly matches prior to their crunch qualifiers away to Gabon in November 2020.

Coach Tom Saintfiet has invited forty players for the training camp in Portugal, where they will rub shoulders with Guinea Conakry and Congo Brazza Ville.

The Gambia is currently leading group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 4 points after two group matches following their convincing 3-1 away victory over Angola before their 2-2 draw at home to Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2019.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions need to beat Gabon both home and away legs to increase their chances of making their debut in the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree after failing to qualified in their previous attempts.

