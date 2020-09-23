Gambia: IEC to Conduct Niamina West By-Elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), in a missive says it will conduct a National Assembly by- elections for the Niamina West Constituency in CRR on Saturday 7th November 2020.

The Niamina West Constituency by -elections was set to take place in April to elect a new representative of the people after the death of Hon. Demba Sowe but was later postponed by the IEC.

According to the Commission, this is in accordance with Section 19 subsection 3 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia and Section 84 of the Elections Act.

Meanwhile, the by-election for Kerr Jarga Ward in the Jokadu Constituency in Kerewan Area Council is slated to take place on the same date pursuant to section 23 of the Local Government Act.

The release further states that candidates can collect nomination papers from Janjangbureh and Kerewan Regional Offices or the Election House from 5 October 2020 to Saturday 24 October 2020.

African descendants in Gambia raise concern over non-inclusion in new constitution

Gambians to protest against rising maternal deaths