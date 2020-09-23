Gambians to Protest Against Rising Maternal Deaths

23 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Bojang

Having registered series of maternal deaths in The Gambia, a group of concern Gambians called Mbama Care Foundation in partnership with Gambian Women's Lives Matter will hold a peaceful protest today 23 September 2020 at Westfield.

This is on the heels of the growing number of maternal deaths in The Gambia leading growing fear and frustration in the minds of the citizenry.

According to a press release sent to The Point, the protest would be graced by expectant mothers, women affected by the country's maternal health care system and families of victims of maternal mortality in The Gambia.

This is aimed at alerting government through the Ministry of Health and other relevant stakeholders on the spike of maternal deaths in the country.

"A position paper is also expected to be delivered to the Minister of Health detailing some of the strategies organisers believe could be adopted to curb the worrisome trend of maternal deaths in The Gambia at all levels," the release stated.

The protest is expected to start at 10:00 a.m., starting from the Youth Monument to Cooperative around NAWEC Headquarters.

However, it is worth noting that the peaceful protest will be held under strict covid-19 health guidelines, would-be protesters say. "Participants attending the event would be issued facemasks," it indicated.

IEC to conduct Niamina West by-elections

Draft constitution rejected, over D116m wasted

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.