Gambia: Foreign Minister Tangara Meets Chief of Defence Staff Drammeh

23 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Honourable Foreign Minister on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 met the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of The Gambia Armed Forces, Major General Yankuba A. Drammeh, in his office in Banjul.

In welcoming CDS Drammeh, Minister Tangara used the opportunity to express conviction in the ability and competence of CDS Drammeh in leading the Armed Forces.

Minister Tangara assured CDS Drammeh of the unflinching support of the Foreign Ministry in utilising Gambia's bilateral cooperation with partners to equip and further create opportunities for the Armed Forces.

He reminded the delegation that the military as an institution is like an academia that requires constant rigorous honing of skills for excellence and professionalism.

For his part, CDS Drammeh thanked Foreign Minister Tangara for the invaluable contribution he is rendering in ensuring that the Armed Forces of The Gambia continues to be efficient in maintaining and sustaining peace around the world.

CDS Drammeh used the opportunity to inform Minister Tangara that another batch of The Gambia Armed Forces leaves for a Peacekeeping Mission to Dafur evening 22nd September 2020.

He recalled that since members of the Armed Forces started embarking on Peace Keeping Missions there has never been an adverse report levied against any member of The Gambia contingent.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

Fears grow over Gambia-Senegal border tensions

Gambia validates green mini-grids feasibility studies

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.