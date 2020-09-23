Gambia: Un75 - Ncac Partners UN Gambia to Promote Gambian Arts, Culture

As United Nations marks 75 years this year, the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in partnership with UN- The Gambia is organizing a national competition known as UN75 Online Spoken Word Poetry & Painting Competition for writers and fine artists in The Gambia.

This national competition presents a unique opportunity to share one's vision of the future using the hashtag #TheGambiaWeWantToSeeIn2045.

Presentation of prizes for the winners of this national competition will hold on 25th September, 2020 at the Arch in Banjul by 10am and will be graced by Cabinet Ministers, UN Country Co-ordinator, Senior Government officials and different artists.

UN The Gambia has given NCAC D260,000 to cover the entire contest as selected finalists will be produced and aired on radio and television as well featured on social media on the UN The Gambia handles and sister agencies.

This UN75 Online Spoken Word Poetry &Painting Competition is being done in partnership with the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) and the Virtual Arts Association of The Gambia (VAAG). Already, sensitization tours done in all Gambian regions where T-shirts and face masks were distributed.

The NCAC believes that this activity will help to support Gambian artists in the coronavirus pandemic, through engaging them as judges, or as participants, and cash prizes for winners.

To create more awareness on the celebration and the national competition, a team of writers and fine artists have toured all the Regions to popularize the contests among the youth. Also, a virtual press conference was held and addressed by the UN Country Coordinator Ms. Seraphina Wakana and NCAC officials.

Director General NCAC, Mr. Hassoum Ceesay, said the activity is NCAC's proactive response to support Gambian artists during these trying times, and shows the great potential that inheres in the UN partnering with NCAC to strengthen arts and culture in The Gambia.

