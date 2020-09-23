Malawi: Jica Donates Ppes to Ministry of Health

23 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Daniel Namwini- Mana

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has donated Personal Prevention Equipments (PPEs) to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to support in fighting against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

On Tuesday, the Ministry through the Department of Quality Management in Lilongwe, received the donation worth K26.1 million (35, 629.99 USD).

Chief Representative for JICA, Yoshikazu Wada said the donation has been made to guarantee the necessary medical services for the public.

Some of the donated items include head cover, infrared thermometers, surgical masks and disposable knee aprons.

Wada said the donation is under the on-going JICA's technical cooperation program called "Experts on 5S-KAIZEN-TQM for Hospital Management" meant to improve efficiency, quality of services as well as safety of both patients and workers.

Since 2012, Japan has supported the Ministry to introduce and promote the concept of 5S (Sort, Set, Shine, Standardize and Sustain).

"To date, over 40 health facilities in Malawi have embraced 5S practice and more than 20 Malawian national trainers have been trained under JICAs cooperation," he said.

Head of Quality Management Unit, Dr. Andrew Likaka, said JICAs technical cooperation has been supporting the MoH to step up KAIZEN process, which aims to create conducive working environment to enhance quality and safety through 5S activities on a daily basis in four benchmark hospitals.

"Among the hospital includes Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), Malamulo Mission, Mzuzu central and Mzimba south district hospital," he said.

Likaka pointed out that JICA improved their operations and service delivery in those hospitals to enhance their ability to deal with Covid-19 and also protect frontline medical professionals and patients.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.