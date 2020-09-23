Malawi's First Lady to Launch Her Foundation Trust in October

First Lady Monica Chakwera has disclosed that she will launch her Foundation Trust next month with a focus on efforts to uplift the life of a rural girl child.

Madam Chakwera explained that the zeal to launch a charitable organization has been concretized by the lessons learned from the Esther Lungu Foundation, the charitable organization for the First Lady of Zambia.

She said this on Tuesday when she toured Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Secretariat in Chongwe District in Lusaka Province.

"Malawi faces similar challenges in rural areas and I will also focus on uplifting the lives of the vulnerably people in the rural area by replicating what the Esther Lungu foundation trust is doing," said Mrs Chakwera with a fixed smile.

The First Lady who was in Zambia with her husband President Lazarus Chakwera for a one-day working visit, said the foundation that she will launch in October this year will focus our uplifting people's livelihoods.

"I will focus on uplifting the lives of vulnerable people in the rural areas of Malawi, especially the girl child, by adapting some of the programmes that ELFT is implementing. Visiting ELFT is timely and I have learnt a number of things which I will use in implementing the project back home," she said.

Lungu who was indebted for the visit by Malawi's First Lady to the foundation, said her firm remains open to exchange visits and sharing of ideas.

Formed in 2015, ELFT aims at reducing the vulnerability of disadvantaged individuals and communities.

It targets women, girls, children and persons with disabilities and empowers them through provision of farm inputs, skills in livestock production, fish farming as well as providing bursaries and promoting girl's education.

