Malawi: Minister Kazako Urges Malawi Media to Avoid Corruption

23 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Loness Gwazanga-Mana

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako has urged the media in the country to avoid indulging in corrupt practices as they are custodians of sanity.

Kazako gave the advice on Tuesday in Blantyre during a National Anti-Corruption Strategy II (NACS) dissemination workshop for the media aimed at updating the practitioners with anti-corruption knowledge.

He said people in the country have lost confidence in almost everyone; hence, the need for the media to take a leading role in addressing the 'cancer.'

"Corruption is a challenge to any country's development because it creates social injustice as it diverts resources meant for Malawians to a few individual's pockets. Therefore, the media is a very powerful partner that helps expose corruption and the public holds you highly," said Kazako.

He added: "As the media, please refrain from writing good stories just because you have been paid to do so because it will land you in trouble one day; the world is bigger than you. Above all, you will do the nation a lot of justice if you report corruption regardless of who is involved."

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Reyneck Matemba, described the media as a trusted partner in spreading corruption messages as such the two (ACB and the media) needed to cultivate a very good working relationship.

"According to a recent research by Institute of Opinion and Research (IPOR), the media beat ACB in fighting corruption as they don't only expose but also demand answers on behalf of the public. The media is our trusted partner in dealing with corruption," said Matemba.

The NACS II was launched in December, 2019 in order to promote good governance and improved service delivery in Malawi through a coherent and effective approach to fighting corruption.

The workshop has been supported by Open Society Institute of Southern Africa (OSISA).

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.