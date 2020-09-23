Malawi: Judge Kenyatta Attends Funeral of Nyasa Times Journalist, Pays Tribute

23 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda on Tuesday attended a funeral of Nyasa Times journalist Elijah Phimbi and also paid tribute with local people as journalist's remains were interred at Chinsapo Cemetery in Lilongwe.

Justice Nyirenda sat with mourners throughout the funeral ceremony and while others could not make it to the graveyard, he went and stayed through to pay tribute to the Nyasa Times reporter Phimbo who died aged 33 after a long illness.

Nyirenda was conspicuously in sombre mood and paid tribute to the journalist.

Some people recognised the judge particularly a battery of journalists.

Phimbi is survived with two children.

