Nigeria: Gpc Logistics Appoints New Board Chairman

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

GPC Energy and Logistics, one of the nation's fastest growing logistics firms, has revealed the company's new brand identity.

Confirming this in Lagos, the MD/CEO of GPC, Elvis Okonji, said that this move is reflective of the changes in the stature and personality of GPC as a "future forward" brand.

Coming on the heels of the company's 10th year anniversary, industry watchers say this development is strategic.

Commencing operations with only 5 units of used Mack trucks and one client (Lafarge), GPC has metamorphosed into a major player in the logistics space operating a fleet of over 700 (brand new) trucks. Parading a team of thoroughbred and passionate professionals, the company leverages big data from market intelligence and historical records in its decision making, strategy formulation, product development, relationship, and employee management, to deliver value-added services to its clients.

As part of its repositioning, GPC Energy and Logistics has also announced the appointment of a new board Chairman, Dr. Mike Ozemhoka Asekome PhD.

The other new appointees to the board include: HRM Oba Jimoh Rasak Ishola Famuyiwa, (the Onipapa of Papalanto in Owu Kingdom, Ogun State, Nigeria), Vivian Isioma Okwudike and Uzoma Francis Christopher. Dr. Asekome, an Associate Professor of finance and banking in the Department of Economics, Banking and Finance at the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, holds a doctorate degree (PhD) in business administration (specializing in financial management) and master's degree in business administration (MBA) from the University of Benin.

He also holds an M.Sc. Economics and a B.Sc. Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan. With over 15 years university teaching experience in the Department of Economics, Banking and Finance in Benson Idahosa University, Benin, he has served as consultant on various assignments sponsored by the World Bank, FAO, IFAD, IITA, FADAMA, RUFIN and Edo State SEEFOR providing training, capacity building and mentorship to SMEs on entrepreneurship.