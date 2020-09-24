Nigeria: IPOB Declares Sit-At-Home for October 1

Mysid/Wikimedia
Flag of Biafra.
23 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By James Eze

IPOB said its members would join its Yoruba counterparts agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests, to mark the day.

Proscribed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared October 1, 2020, as sit-at-home across the Southeast.

The group said the decision followed credible intelligence alleging terrorist groups' plan to "slaughter" people of the region who intend to celebrate Independence Day.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the authenticity of the group's claim.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said its members would join its Yoruba counterparts agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests, to mark the day.

The pro-Biafran group stressed that a complete and total lockdown of 'Biafraland' and other terror ravaged areas of the Middle Belt come October 2020 was sacrosanct, irreversible and non-negotiable.

It enjoined all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian to boycott every government organised ceremony designed to eulogise Nigeria.

The statement partly reads: "We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world that Biafrans across the globe shall observe a sit-at-home in Biafraland and where permissible in the diaspora, join our Yoruba brethren agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests to mark the October 1, 2020.

"We therefore, enjoin all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian, especially those ethnic nationalities reeling from the triple double blow of state sponsored terrorism, bad governance and economic annihilation, to boycott every government organised ceremony designed to eulogise the failure that Nigeria has become.

"This is the time to let the world know how disastrously intolerable human existence is in Nigeria today.

"If you want to see an end to terrorism and organised mediocrity, now is the time to register your anger by ensuring that you and your household sit-at-home on October 1, 2020. Do not risk the life and well-being of your children by allowing them to gather in groups in the open where terrorists may find it easier to blow them up or kidnap them.

"There is credible intelligence that terrorist groups are planning to slaughter our children should they venture out to celebrate or March on October 1st.

"This order is to highlight our position and resolve as Biafrans that we are no longer interested in propping up a crumbling terrorist state.

"The leadership of this great movement in conjunction with supporters of Biafra freedom across the globe have concluded every arrangement to let the whole world know and understand that we are no longer part of this shambolic monument to terrorism and failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As this long-expired man-made contraption marks her abused independence on October 1st this year, we IPOB will appropriately declare our intention towards the full and irreversible restoration of Biafra sovereignty and independence for all oppressed ethnic groups in Nigeria.

"Complete and total lockdown of Biafraland and other terror ravaged areas of the Middle Belt come 1st of October 2020 is sacrosanct, irreversible and non-negotiable!" Mr Powerful said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.