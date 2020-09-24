Kenya: Double Delight as Man Wins Sh333,542 From Sh500 Bet

Triple5bet, which officially launched in Kenya recently, has announced its latest winner, adding to its growing list of big winners.

William Musoti, a resident of Eldoret and regular bettor with Triple5bet, hit the bull's eye this week, winning Sh333,542 with a stake of Sh500.

"After trying out with other bookies, and failing to get my desired service, I saw a Triple5bet ad on Facebook and I decided to give it a try. I started playing and won small amounts along the way. Someday, I knew I would win big and it finally happened," a delighted Musoti, an agricultural consultant, said in an interview at the Triple5bet offices.

On how he would spend his money, the big winner, beaming with joy, indicated that he would use part of his winnings to add stock to his electronics shop in Eldoret.

ONLINE BETTING

"Online betting offered by Triple5bet Kenya is really fast, efficient and convenient. It is hassle-free as I just do it over my phone. Triple5bet has an excellent service and is trustworthy and that is why I pick them over the rest. Their live betting is really good and I have not experienced it anywhere else" he said.

Triple5bet Operations Manager Jack Spencer urged other bettors to join the site, saying that besides the excellent service, the company, which is regulated by the Lotteries And Gaming Regulatory Board, also offered sound financial advice to its winners.

QUICKEST PAYOUTS

The company has partnered with one of the largest betting outlets in the UK, according to Mr Spencer, and has brought this international gaming experience to Kenya, through the enormous variety of sports, top quality odds, amazing free bets, virtual games and live gaming.

One can also be a winner by signing up and getting a free bet of Sh30 on triple5bet.com and enjoy the quickest payouts and highest odds on matches.

"It could be anywhere in the range of Sh100 million to Sh500million," said Mr Spencer.

This news of Triple5bet's arrival in Kenya has stirred up the local sports betting industry as most sporting activities resume around the globe with the gradual easing of the pandemic-driven lockdowns.