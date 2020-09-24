Rwandair to Resume Brussels, London Flights

The national flag carrier, RwandAir says it will next month (October) resume weekly flights to the European capitals of Brussels in Belgium and London, United Kingdom.

The carrier had halted all commercial flights on March 20, a few days after Rwanda had registered its first Covid-19 case.

Five months later, in August, the airline embarked on gradual reopening of flights despite the uncertainty around the pandemic.

The Brussels and London flights follow a series of other flights that RwandAir has reopened, including Dubai, Lusaka, Libreville, Nairobi, Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam, Douala, Cotonou, Libreville, Kinshasa and Kamembe destinations.

It also recently reopened flights to Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria.

Get ready to explore #Brussels again! We are resuming our services to Brussels with 2 weekly flights from 3rd October. Check out the status of our destinations & medical requirements: https://t.co/kAFrTw5fHx#FlytheDreamofAfrica #FlySafeWithUs pic.twitter.com/ZahXxTTZt4

- RwandAir (@FlyRwandAir) September 23, 2020

According to the available schedule, RwandAir will reopen commercial flights to Brussels and London on October 3, flying two times a week - Thursday and Saturday - to the two destinations.

RwandAir started commercial flights to the administrative capital of the European Union and UK's Gatwick International airport in 2017.

The outbreak has disrupted international travel, making it hard for air transport operators to conduct business.

Only a few carriers, most of which have received government bailouts, have chosen to go back to the skies under strict health measures.

Travelers and airline cabin staff are now required to have personal protective equipment while onboard, including facemasks, and gloves.

Airlines like RwandAir have made available everything from hand sanitisers and require passengers to present negative Covid-19 certificates before boarding.