Rwanda: Busogo Sector Executive Secretary Arrested for Assaulting Citizen

23 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of Aimable Nsengimana, the Executive Secretary of Busogo sector in Musanze District, following reports of his involvement in assaulting a local security guard.

Nsengimana faces three charges including abduction, unlawful detention and unintentional bodily harm towards Fidel Mbonyimana, a resident in the same area, according to Theirry Murangira, the acting spokesperson of RIB.

The local leader reportedly harmed Mbonyimana after he denied community patrol personnel to inspect his workplace where he worked as a security guard, ostensibly to inspect adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Media reports indicate that the local leader was called to the premises and decided to put the guard in the boot of his car, driving off.

According to witness accounts, the car boot opened itself as he was driving, and the Mbonyimana fell off, getting injured in the process.

Murangira pointed out that "He has since been admitted in a hospital and he is being treated. The investigation will find out from the medics the seriousness of the injuries".

According to RIB, Nsengimana is currently being held at Busogo RIB station while he waits for the investigation to transfer his case to the Prosecution.

"The file will be processed in five days. He was arrested September 22, and that means that his file will be transferred not later than September 27," Murangira pointed out.

