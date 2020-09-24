Rwanda: Mugisha in Italy for World Champs 2020

24 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

RWANDA's elite rider Samuel Mugisha has arrived in Italy where he is representing the country at the 2020 Road World Championships, which gets underway Thursday, September 24.

Mugisha, 22, flew to Italy on Wednesday from France where he has been based since last month when he joined his new side LMP - La Roche-sur-Yon.

He is the sole Rwandan, and one of the only four African cyclists in the competition - the world's biggest cycling event. The African quartet - Mugisha, one Moroccan and two South Africans - will compete in the men's elite road race on Sunday, September 27.

Speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview, Mugisha said that he was in good shape and looked forward to 'representing my country well' at the world stage.

"I am well prepared and I will do all I can to represent my country well," he said, before acknowledging that "obviously it will be a tough race against some of the best riders in the world."

"I will give it my best for a good performance, but I will also learn a lot."

At least six Rwandan riders were initially scheduled to compete at the world championships - and had started training - but plans were hampered by visa restrictions in the European Schengen Area due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mugisha, winner of the 2018 Tour du Rwanda, will be making the third appearance in the world championships since his 2017 debut.

