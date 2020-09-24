Rwanda: Lions Club Kigali Doyen Joins Fight Against Covid-19

23 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Joan Mbabazi

Members of Lions Club Kigali Doyen on Tuesday joined the nationwide drive to contain the spread of the global pandemic, Covid-19 by donating 1,272 litres of hand sanitizer to the Ministry of Health.

The club is part of the Lions Clubs International, the world's largest volunteer service organisation with over 1.4 million members all over the world.

The hand sanitizer donated by members of the club was on Tuesday, September 22, handed over to Zachee Iyakaremye, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

"As a non-profit organization based in Rwanda, our donation is aimed at supporting Rwandans during these tough times and it will be distributed to hospitals and health centres in need," said Didier Mpore Rutagengwa, the vice president of Lions Club Kigali Doyen (LCKD).

Iyakaremye commended the club for the act and called upon them to keep the good heart and keep serving the society.

"A number of people have given donations in different forms; so far we have good stock of equipment but the issue is that we can't be sure about when the pandemic will end. That's why we still encourage people to keep supporting us," he noted.

The Lions Club International (LCI) is a non-profit association, with permanent observer status on the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), whose objective is to serve the deprived in society, with a special focus on health, education, humanitarian and environment.

