Malawi: Govt Fires Seodi, Nkolokosa and Mmana - Minister Kazako Says More Heads to Roll

The Tonse Alliance led government has terminated contracts of Chief Director for Reforms Seodi White and two senior officials at Ministry of Information.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, who is government spokesperson, confirmed Seodi White services are untenable.

He said White, a former women rights activist and lawyer, was recruited but in accordance to the law.

According to Kazako, two officials in his ministry - Director of Information a journalist-cum-academician Mzati Nkolokosa and his deputy Deogratias Mmana have also been given the boot.

Nkolokosa was hired in 2019 from EGENCO where he worked as a Business Development Officer in the Division of Planning and Development.

Prior to joining EGENCO, Nkolokosa worked in senior positions at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). He started his career at Nation Publications Limited where he established himself as a distinguished feature writer.

In addition to being a journalist, Nkolokosa is also a writer and a psychologist.

Apart from his day time jobs, he has been Adjunct Faculty at Chancellor College where he taught journalism; at Malawi Polytechnic where he taught Literature and at College of Medicine where he taught Psychology.

He is author of one book and three journal articles.

Kazako said the Tonse administration wants to re-align public service for the development of the country.

The Minister says more dismissals will come, to affect people who used shortcuts getting their employment.