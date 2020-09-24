Malawi: Govt Fires Seodi, Nkolokosa and Mmana - Minister Kazako Says More Heads to Roll

23 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

The Tonse Alliance led government has terminated contracts of Chief Director for Reforms Seodi White and two senior officials at Ministry of Information.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, who is government spokesperson, confirmed Seodi White services are untenable.

He said White, a former women rights activist and lawyer, was recruited but in accordance to the law.

According to Kazako, two officials in his ministry - Director of Information a journalist-cum-academician Mzati Nkolokosa and his deputy Deogratias Mmana have also been given the boot.

Nkolokosa was hired in 2019 from EGENCO where he worked as a Business Development Officer in the Division of Planning and Development.

Prior to joining EGENCO, Nkolokosa worked in senior positions at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). He started his career at Nation Publications Limited where he established himself as a distinguished feature writer.

In addition to being a journalist, Nkolokosa is also a writer and a psychologist.

Apart from his day time jobs, he has been Adjunct Faculty at Chancellor College where he taught journalism; at Malawi Polytechnic where he taught Literature and at College of Medicine where he taught Psychology.

He is author of one book and three journal articles.

Kazako said the Tonse administration wants to re-align public service for the development of the country.

The Minister says more dismissals will come, to affect people who used shortcuts getting their employment.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.