Rwanda Records 41 New Covid-19 Cases, Majority Cross-Border Truck Drivers

Rwanda on Wednesday, September 23, recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the daily update on the pandemic issued by the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 26 were cross-border truck drivers identified in Nyagatare district, Eastern Province.

In the first months that followed the outbreak of the pandemic in Rwanda, truck-drivers were among the leading hotspots of the Virus until early July.

Meanwhile, 12 positive cases were detected in Kigali's high risk groups.

Three Covid-19 cases were also confirmed in Nyamagabe district, Southern Province.

On the same day, four people recovered from the pandemic in Rwanda.

The latest results were obtained from 2,273 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

In total, Rwanda has carried out 481,283 Covid-19 tests to date.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda has confirmed a total of 4,779 Covid-19 cases of whom 2,995 have already recovered.

The national Covid-19 death toll stands at 27 people.