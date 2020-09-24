Rwanda Records 41 New Covid-19 Cases, Majority Cross-Border Truck Drivers

23 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Wednesday, September 23, recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the daily update on the pandemic issued by the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 26 were cross-border truck drivers identified in Nyagatare district, Eastern Province.

In the first months that followed the outbreak of the pandemic in Rwanda, truck-drivers were among the leading hotspots of the Virus until early July.

Meanwhile, 12 positive cases were detected in Kigali's high risk groups.

Three Covid-19 cases were also confirmed in Nyamagabe district, Southern Province.

On the same day, four people recovered from the pandemic in Rwanda.

The latest results were obtained from 2,273 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

In total, Rwanda has carried out 481,283 Covid-19 tests to date.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda has confirmed a total of 4,779 Covid-19 cases of whom 2,995 have already recovered.

The national Covid-19 death toll stands at 27 people.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.