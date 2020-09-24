Rwanda: Gasogi Complete Signing of Striker Museremu

GASOGI United have completed the signing of Burundian striker Iddy Museremu from Le Messager de Ngozi ahead of the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League season.

The 24-year old joins the club for an undisclosed fee, and has penned a two-year deal.

Last season, Museremu smashed 19 goals to claim Burundi Premier League's golden boot as he inspired his former club to their second league title.

While announcing the signing on Wednesday, Gasogi United President, Charles Kakooza, said that the club has confidence and high expectations for the player.

"He is a quality striker, with terrific finishing. He will be a nightmare for defenders," said Kakooza.

Museremu is the second star forward Gasogi have signed in the ongoing transfer window after Bertrand Iradukunda who was signed from Mukura in May.

Meanwhile, Kakooza has also revealed that his side are close to securing a stadium at the Kigali Independent University (ULK) and could host their home games there in the upcoming season.