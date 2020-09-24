Rwanda: Defender Bayisenge Joins AS Kigali on One-Year Deal

EMERY Bayisenge has joined Rwanda Premier League side AS Kigali in a one-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Francis Gasana, the AS Kigali Secretary General, confirmed the transfer to Times Sport on Wednesday.

The Rwanda international completed the move Wednesday afternoon after receiving a release letter from Saif Sporting Club. He had played for the Bangladeshi side since February 2019.

Bayisenge becomes the second major signing AS Kigali have made after securing the signature of forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana - another player for the national team Amavubi - last month.

While both the club and player did not disclose details of the contract, this publication understands that the former APR centre-back was signed for a fee in the region of Rwf12 million.

Bayisenge will wear shirt number 8 at AS Kigali.