Rwanda: Defender Bayisenge Joins AS Kigali on One-Year Deal

24 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

EMERY Bayisenge has joined Rwanda Premier League side AS Kigali in a one-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Francis Gasana, the AS Kigali Secretary General, confirmed the transfer to Times Sport on Wednesday.

The Rwanda international completed the move Wednesday afternoon after receiving a release letter from Saif Sporting Club. He had played for the Bangladeshi side since February 2019.

Bayisenge becomes the second major signing AS Kigali have made after securing the signature of forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana - another player for the national team Amavubi - last month.

While both the club and player did not disclose details of the contract, this publication understands that the former APR centre-back was signed for a fee in the region of Rwf12 million.

Bayisenge will wear shirt number 8 at AS Kigali.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.