South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 665 188 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 665 188 with 1 906 cases identified.
Province
Total cases for 23 September 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
88420
13,3
Free State
44943
6,8
Gauteng
218115
32,8
KwaZulu-Natal
118174
17,8
Limpopo
14906
2,2
Mpumalanga
26712
4,0
North West
28528
4,3
Northern Cape
15560
2,3
Western Cape
109830
16,5
Unknown
0,0
Total
665188
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 083 757 with 19 640 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
2 316 570
57%
11 453
58%
Public
1 767 187
43%
8 187
42%
Total
4 083 757
19 640
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 88 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from Eastern Cape 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 22 from Limpopo, 9 from North West, 13 from Mpumalanga, and 13 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 206.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 594 229 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
3086
84108
1226
Free State
838
29445
14660
Gauteng
4095
193889
20131
KwaZulu-Natal
2604
108839
6731
Limpopo
384
13790
732
Mpumalanga
509
25317
886
North West
350
24526
3652
Northern Cape
189
11844
3527
Western Cape
4151
102471
3208
National
16206
594229
54753