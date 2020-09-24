South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 665 188 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 665 188 with 1 906 cases identified.

Province

Total cases for 23 September 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

88420

13,3

Free State

44943

6,8

Gauteng

218115

32,8

KwaZulu-Natal

118174

17,8

Limpopo

14906

2,2

Mpumalanga

26712

4,0

North West

28528

4,3

Northern Cape

15560

2,3

Western Cape

109830

16,5

Unknown

0,0

Total

665188

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 083 757 with 19 640 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

2 316 570

57%

11 453

58%

Public

1 767 187

43%

8 187

42%

Total

4 083 757

19 640

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 88 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from Eastern Cape 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 22 from Limpopo, 9 from North West, 13 from Mpumalanga, and 13 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 206.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 594 229 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

3086

84108

1226

Free State

838

29445

14660

Gauteng

4095

193889

20131

KwaZulu-Natal

2604

108839

6731

Limpopo

384

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

13790

732

Mpumalanga

509

25317

886

North West

350

24526

3652

Northern Cape

189

11844

3527

Western Cape

4151

102471

3208

National

16206

594229

54753