Nigeria: Just in - Boy Survives Lokoja Tanker Explosion As Deaths Rise to 23

23 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Kogi State Command, has confirmed the death of 23 persons in a tanker explosion which occured in Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the inferno started after a petrol tanker rammed into oncoming vehicles around 8 am on Wednesday.

Asides the lives that were lost, a school bus, cars, tricycles, and motorcycles were destroyed, the FRSC sector commander in Lokoja, Idris Fika, told this paper.

Mr Fika said a total of 23 corpses, including 10 adult males, six female adults, three female and four male children were evacuated from the scene.

According to him, the deceased have been deposited in the morgue at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja for their relatives to recover them for burial.

Meanwhile, a little boy escaped death with minor injuries. He has been treated and taken home by his parents.

He added that some corps officers have been deployed to the scene for traffic maintenance.

"They will ensure that the unhindered movement is restored back to the place," Mr Fika said.

While the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello has sympathised with the families of the deceased and called for calm, his deputy, Edward Onoja, visited the scene in the afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.