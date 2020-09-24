Kenya: Harambee Stars Ace Renews Contract in Greece

Kenyan international Paul Were has renewed his contract at Greek third-tier side PAE Egaleo for a year, Nation Sport can confirm.

The Harambee Stars forward joined the team in January after parting ways with the Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards.

Egaleo took to their social media pages to announce the development.

"We are pleased to announce the renewal of our cooperation with Paul Were for another year," the club posted on its Facebook page.

The speedy winger was also delighted with the renewal.

"Egaleo has always been home to me and to be honest I had offers from other clubs but they were not as appealing as Egaleo's," he told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

"I have unfinished business with Egaleo and I am eager to help the club earn promotion. We had good momentum before the coronavirus pandemic halted the leagues and it hasn't been an easy time for sportsmen.

"I am very eager to pick from where I left and work hard to ensure the team does better and hopefully scales up the ladder to the second-tier at the end of the season," he added.

Egaleo takes on top-tier side Asteras Tripolis in a friendly match on Thursday evening, a game Were is eager to feature.

"It has been a while since I played in a competitive game and I just can't wait to get started. Asteras is big team and I am looking forward to an exciting challenge," he said.

According to Egaleo, the friendly match will be played behind closed doors and in accordance with the guidelines from the Health Committee and General Secretariat of Sports in Greece to curb the spread of coronavirus.