Kenya: Deaf Athletes to Resume Activities Next Month

23 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK) have hinted at resuming their activities either in November or December.

This follows the Ministry of Sport's decision last Friday to allow non-contact sports to resume in the country, but in accordance with Covid-19 containment protocols.

Athletics is among disciplines that were classified under non-contact sports, and allowed to resume, as the ban on contact sports, which include football, volleyball, boxing, Tae Kwon Do and netball remained in force.

DAAK's Public Relation Officer Tom Okiki told Nation Sport that most of their members have been reaching out to them, seeking to know when they plan to restart competitions.

He said that they have already initiated talks with their stakeholders on how to stage the events in accordance with all the set protocols.

"Most of our athletes are very happy and they are asking us when local events like the marathon and cross country will take place. We have asked them to wait patiently as we are still in the process of consultation with stakeholders," said Okiki.

For the para-athletes, and other groups with underlying conditions, the guidelines dictate that a dedicated Covid-19 compliant training site should be established for them.

Event organisers should also put in place alternative formats of communication creating awareness on Covid-19, such as electronic information boards, braille, sign-language and enhanced signage communication.

Management of sports federations, training camps, sports academies, sports facilities and other sports institutions have been tasked with enforcement of the protocols.

Those that fail to adhere to them risk being prosecuted, and their compliance certificate suspended or revoked.

"We will adhere to the containment measures when organising local events to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and for the well-being of our athletes," assured Okiki.

Deaf athletes are among sportpersons in the country who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. As at March when the government banned sports activities in the country, they had not taken part in any competition this year.

With the World Deaf Athletics Championships that was re-scheduled for September 28-October 3 in Radom, Poland being postponed to 2022, DAAK said the half marathon, which was earlier scheduled for April 26 this year in Nakuru is one of the events they are likely to start with.

The National Deaf Track and Field Championships is the other event that was interrupted by the pandemic. It had been slated for May 29-30 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.