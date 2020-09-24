Kenya's Athletics Legend Paul Tergat Bereaved

23 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed has paid tribute to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat's mother who passed away Wednesday morning.

Amina said, besides being a prominent farmer and devoted Christian, Esther Toyoi lived a life guided by the values of humility, generosity, gratitude and compassion.

"I thank her ever so dearly for bringing us an athletic icon who continues to immensely contribute to the development of sports in Kenya and around the world," said Amina.

Amina noted that the late Toyoi instilled the values of discipline, hard work and purpose upon a generation that has served their communities and country with fervour and admirable commitment.

A statement from NOC-K indicated that Toyoi was taken ill and admitted to Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru last weekend.

"The doctors have been working round the clock to save her life at the intensive care unit since Sunday until Wednesday morning when she succumbed to the illness," said NOC-K acting secretary general Francis Mutuku.

"We join our president and his family in mourning the loss of such an icon in the family, coming so soon after the loss of his mother-in-law," explained Mutuku.

Mutuku said the development is devastating news not only to Tergat but the entire NOC-K as it has come just when they were gearing up for a resumption of sports. "May God grant Tergat's family the fortitude and strength to go through these trying times," said Mutuku.

