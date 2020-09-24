Malawi: Madame Chakwera to Focus On Uplifting Rural Girl Child

23 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Janet Dambula in Lusaka, Zambia

Lusaka — First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera is set to launch her foundation next month with a focus on efforts to uplift the life of a rural girl child.

She made the remarks at Chongwe in Zambia on Tuesday when she visited the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust (ELFT) which is owned by Zambia's First Lady, Esther Lungu.

The two first ladies travelled to Chongwe which is 40 kilometres outside the capital, Lusaka, to appreciate what ELFT is doing.

They had a tour of the accommodation facilities where beneficiaries who learn at the facility are kept.

Madame Chakwera said she appreciates the challenges that a girl child in the rural area faces hence coming in to help such girls.

"I will focus on uplifting the lives of vulnerable people in the rural areas of Malawi, especially the girl child, by adapting some of the programmes that ELFT is implementing. Visiting ELFT is timely and I have learnt a number of things which I will use in implementing the project back home," she said.

In her remarks, Madame Lungu commended Madame Chakwera for her interest to help vulnerable people in Malawi saying she is encouraged to do more in her country.

Formed in 2015, ELFT aims at reducing the vulnerability of disadvantaged individuals and communities.

It targets women, girls, children and persons with disabilities and empowers them through provision of farm inputs, skills in livestock production, fish farming as well as providing bursaries and promoting girl's education.

