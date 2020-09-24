Somalia: New PM Given Green Light to Form New Government

Mohamed Hussein Roble, the new PM who has a double Somali and Swedish citizens gained momentum after winning the vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday.

House speaker Mohamed Mursal said all lawmakers present at today's session voted in favor of the prime minister, which means he has got the legality to appoint a cabinet.

President Farmajo named him as country's premier, succeeding Hassan Ali Khaire who has been booted out from office by parliament last July after motion against him was tabled.