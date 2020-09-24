Africa: CAF President Meets Simba CEO Gonzalez

20 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad received on Sunday 20 September 2020 Barbara Gonzalez, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tanzanian giants Simba at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Gonzalez was named earlier this month as Simba CEO, becoming the first ever female to occupy that position in the Tanzania topflight league.

Ahmad congratulated her on her historic appointment, which puts her at the pinnacle of the game's administration.

He urged her to prove her critics wrong, and to inspire and motivate other females to take up top positions in the running of the game as highlighted in the CAF Women's Football Strategy, launched last July.

"We are happy to have female leaders in African football, which cements our initiatives of supporting Women Football in our continent", Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez expressed her happiness by visiting the headquarters of the continental football governing body.

"I thank President Ahmad and CAF family for their warm welcome. We are committed to promoting our game in the continent and with the help of CAF we can achieve more", she said.

Gonzalez was unanimously appointed by Simba board as the club's CEO and has since vowed to accept the challenge and achieve the best positive results with the Dar es Salaam based side.

Her visit to Cairo also includes a courtesy visit to the Egyptian capital giants Al Ahly and Zamalek headquarters on Monday.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.