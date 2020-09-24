Africa: CAF President Meets Simba CEO Gonzalez

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad received on Sunday 20 September 2020 Barbara Gonzalez, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tanzanian giants Simba at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Gonzalez was named earlier this month as Simba CEO, becoming the first ever female to occupy that position in the Tanzania topflight league.

Ahmad congratulated her on her historic appointment, which puts her at the pinnacle of the game's administration.

He urged her to prove her critics wrong, and to inspire and motivate other females to take up top positions in the running of the game as highlighted in the CAF Women's Football Strategy, launched last July.

"We are happy to have female leaders in African football, which cements our initiatives of supporting Women Football in our continent", Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez expressed her happiness by visiting the headquarters of the continental football governing body.

"I thank President Ahmad and CAF family for their warm welcome. We are committed to promoting our game in the continent and with the help of CAF we can achieve more", she said.

Gonzalez was unanimously appointed by Simba board as the club's CEO and has since vowed to accept the challenge and achieve the best positive results with the Dar es Salaam based side.

Her visit to Cairo also includes a courtesy visit to the Egyptian capital giants Al Ahly and Zamalek headquarters on Monday.