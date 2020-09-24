Cameroon: Bright Akwo Arrey-Mbi - Budding Talent

23 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Bright Akwo Arrey-Mbi is a budding talent. The 17-year-old potential Indomitable Lions of Cameroon defender of Bayern Munich has become the fourth Cameroonian to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy following his side's one-nil victory against French Ligue 1 side PSG recently. Born of Cameroonian parents in March 2003, Arrey-Mbi is one of very few footballers who have benefitted from the outbreak of the Corona Virus pandemic. Bright Arrey-Mbi holds a German passport but remains eligible to represent Cameroon by descent through his parents.

