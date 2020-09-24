Cameroon: Youssoufa Moukoko - Promising Lion

Even though Youssoufa Moukoko is playing under German colours he is a potential Lion. Born in Yaounde in 2004, Youssoufa Moukoko has proven his worth in German youth teams. At age 12, he was part of the 1997 UEFA Champions League winner's U-17 team. The talented teenager scored 40 goals in 28 games for Dortmund's U-17s at the age of 13. Last season, at the age of 15, Moukoko was on target 38 times in 28 games with Dortmund's U-19s fueling speculations that he could be on his way to the first team at a record age. With the regulations now modified, the highly rated teenager could make his debut from November 20, 2020 in Borussia Dortmund's first team, at the age of 16.
