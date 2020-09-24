Libya: European Union Sanctions Three Companies

During a meeting in Brussels, it was agreed that assets of the said companies as well as that of two persons be freeze for violating arms embargo and human rights.

Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU) on Monday, 21st September 2020, imposed sanctions on three companies for violating the United Nations arms embargo on Libya. The three companies are from Turkey, Kazakhstan and Jordan respectively. In addition to these companies are two persons responsible for human rights abuses and provision of ships, planes or other logistics for the transport of combat equipment in Libya. In a statement made public, the EU said, "They will be added to the EU's list of persons and entities subject to restrictive measures related to the Libyan conflict".

The sanctions imposed comprised travel ban and an asset freeze for natural persons, and an asset freeze for entities. In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed. With these new designations, the EU now has travel bans on 17 listed persons and has frozen the assets of 21 persons and 19 entities.

The EU sanctions come after repeated calls on all parties to respect human rights and international law and is committed to holding anyone violating them accountable. These new listings show the EU's strategic use of its sanctions regime and ability to react to developments on the ground in support of the political process and to deter past and present perpetrators from further violations. The EU's sanctions complement and reinforce the sanctions adopted by the UN, which include an arms embargo and individual measures, including human rights abuses. The UN has imposed a travel ban on 28 persons and an asset freeze on 23 persons.

It should be noted that at a summit in Berlin in January, almost all countries involved in the Libyan conflict pledged to stop supplying the warring factions with weapons and fighters. But because some of these countries have failed to keep their promises, the European Union deployed a naval patrol mission in the Mediterranean Sea to intercepting any shipments of weapons into Libya.