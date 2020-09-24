Cameroon: Afcon 2022 - Construction Works Speed up

23 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education inspected the Olembe Sports Complex site in Yaounde yesterday, September 22, 2020.

Construction works at the Olembe Ultramodern Sports Complex in Yaounde are going on as expected. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education who doubles as the President of the Local Organising Committee of the 2021 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2022 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) visited the construction site of the Olembe Sports Complex in Yaounde yesterday, September 22, 2020. The visit came after a previous one on August 19, 2020. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate the level of advancement of works on the site and to ensure the deadline will be respected. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi was accompanied by the Governor of the Centre Region, Narseri Paul Bea.

On arrival, the Minister had a brief working session with the officials of Magil Construction Company. This was followed by a guided tour of the construction site. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi inspected work at the main stadium, annex stadiums, the beautified presidential tribune, dressing rooms, conference room and commercial centre, among others. In the main stadium, the turf is evergreen. The minister watched the athletics track of the 60,000 seats facility. Lighting projectors of the annex stadiums are now operational. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi hailed the contractors for their efforts and expressed hope that at least one of the annex stadiums will be ready for use for the upcoming CHAN 2021.

The Olembe Project Manager, Marc Debandt said work on the playground is finished and it is ready for use. He said the athletics track is almost completed and that what is left is to put the special cover. "Works inside the building are progressing. The conference room is completed and we are waiting to do installations. Also, the presidential area is advanced. We have installed eight masts in the training fields. So work is progressing well," he said. As for electricity and water supply, Marc Debandt said the electricity company, Eneo has almost completed their connections and so the Annex Stadium B connection is operational. For the main stadium connection will be finalised in the next coming days. Concerning water supply it is hoped that Camwater will make final connections on the annex stadiums in the next two weeks. Marc Debandt said Magil Construction is doing everything to meet the deadline line.

