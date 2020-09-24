Cameroon: Unauthorised Public Manifestations - Buea Remained Calm

Despite the Tiko incident, the South West registered relative calm.

"The day went on normally with the population of Buea, capital of the South West Region, going about their daily activities without any incidents". In these words, the Divisional Officer for Buea, Abba Abdouraman, described the climate that prevailed in his administrative unit yesterday to Cameroon Tribune. This picture rebuffed earlier fears of agitations attributed to some groups that planned protests marches across Cameroon yesterday, 22 September, 2020.

The social-media floated early morning agitations in Tiko Sub-Division, a unit of Fako Division, yesterday, which left one dead referred as a vehicle driver. Allegations carried that armed groups were in a shoot-out with the regular forces which resulted in this drama.

By 8 am yesterday, commuters could observe the Police force occupying strategic positions on the major boulevard that runs across the regional capital city of Buea. In their presence, taxi caps plied the streets without perturbation picking and dropping their passengers. Roadway shops and stalls were opened as well as the various markets in Buea. The State and private offices were open with public servants serving users. Circulation remained fluid between Buea and Limbe, Buea and Mutengene as well as Buea towards Muyuka. The Mile 17 bus station was as busy as usual and the Molyko hustle and bustle like all other parts of Buea was in its usual steam.

The city of Kumba, Meme Divisional headquarters as well as an economic hop of the region remained peaceful even to the surprise of authorities who put all their efforts to forestall any disruptions. Activities went on normally with their famous kumba market open to sellers and buyers. Transporters plied the Buea-Kumba road and the city remained in its top mood of business.

South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai was all ears to the six administrative units under him to include Lebialem, Meme, Manyu, Ndian, kupe Muanenguba and Fako. He had earlier called on the population to remain calm and not to heed to calls for protests which may only play against the current development focus of the South West Region. He held a Security meeting in the afternoon of yesterday certainly to have a snapshot of what transpired in all the 31 Sub-Divisions and six Divisions for the South West.