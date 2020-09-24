Cameroon: Evolution of Covid-19 - Govt to Conduct Immunity Surveys

23 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was revealed during the daily press briefing on the management of the pandemic in the country yesterday, September 22, 2020.

Researchers in Cameroon will be conducting seroprevalence surveys in the coming weeks to determine to what extent Cameroonians have been exposed and immune to the new Coronavirus. This information was made known by the Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Linda Esso. She was speaking Tuesday, September 22, 2020 during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. She explained that the surveys will help the government orientate its response against Covid-19 and accentuate it in the localities where the virus continues to circulate. These surveys, Dr Linda Esso added will also reveal how patients' bodies have responded to the virus compared to people living in other countries and continents. It should be noted that seroprevalence surveys use serology tests to identify people in a population or community that have antibodies against an infectious disease. Antibodies are specific proteins made in response to infections.

In order to fight against the new Coronavirus, the Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health said various strategies have been mentioned or even tried in different countries. Compliance with barrier measures and confinement has been the most effective in some countries. Other countries have tried the strategy called collective immunity which aims to allow the majority of the citizens of a country to be exposed to the virus in order to produce antibodies that will fight the disease. This strategy, she said, is the one sought in particular by vaccination campaigns which affect a large number of people and induce the production of antibodies which protect them. This is the case with the vaccination against polio, which our country was recently declared healthy, Dr Esso mentioned. In the absence of the existence of an effective and available vaccine against Covid-19, the exposure of populations to the new Coronavirus in order to achieve collective immunity has not worked in Great Britain, in particular where the public authorities have been forced to resort to total confinement because of the large number of deaths. In view of such failures in different countries, Dr Esso underscored the need for the population to cling to compliance with the barrier measures which are today the only ones to have proved their worth against Covid-19.

The commitment of everyone remains the key to the success response to the current pandemic. "We must therefore support health personnel who continue to multiply actions to test as many people as possible in order to detect positive cases for early treatment," Dr Esso told the population. As such, everybody is called to commit to help consolidate the positive results recorded in the fight against Covid-19. This is by agreeing to be tested and by encouraging those around them to do the same.

