Sudan: EU, U.S. Diplomats Briefed On UNITAMIS

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Executive Committee for Coordination with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, ambassador Omer Al- Sheikh Al-Hussein, in the presence of Sheikh Khidr, the Senior Advisor of the Prime Minister, and Dr. Amjad Farid from the PM's Office, has briefed today the group of ambassadors of the European Union and the United States of America about the mission's work and its basic objectives of assisting the political transition, the progress towards democratic governance, strengthening human rights, protecting civilians, supporting the rule of law, mobilizing economic and development assistance, coordinating humanitarian aid, technical and technological assistance for the constitution preparation, the conduct of the population census, assist in the preparation for the elections, implement projects for the return of displaced persons, resettlement of refugees, and the subsequent disarmament, integration and resettlement processes.

The meeting has emphasized the importance of close and direct coordination between the Sudan's government and the UNITAMS mission, and the provision of all technical requirements in support of the mission's work, and the pushing forward the efforts to bring comprehensive peace to the country to those who did not join the peace process.