Sudan: Cabinet Hears to Enlightenment On Efforts to Remove Sudan From Terrorism List

23 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting today chaired by Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, heard to an enlightenment about efforts to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The PM pointed to the decision of the court of families of the victims of the destroyer Cole, and the bombing of the two embassies in Dar Al Salam and Nairobi, indicating that the required sums are ready to compensate them.

He noted that what remains is a legislation that protects the Sudan's government from any future cases.

The Council of Ministers has deliberated on the possibility of reaching solutions according to a specific time limit and the required media role, meanwhile, the Council has also made questions about the available options.

The council was briefed on the continuous efforts made by the Sudanese residing in the United States of America, the efforts made by the families of the victims and the American companies to remove Sudan from the list of terrorism.

The Council of Ministers also stressed the importance of the engagement plan with the USA through bilateral cooperation and joint work to removal of the name of Sudan from the terrorism list to begin a new phase of normal relations between the two countries.

