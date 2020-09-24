Sudan: Dheiu - Peace Is Media, and Correct Information Is Required

Khartoum — the rapporteur of the Southern Sudan's Mediation Committee, Dr. Dheiu Mutouk, noted that peace is the media itself, indicating that in many experiences the media played the most influential role, either positively or negatively, in conveying the message of peace to society.

During his address to SUNA's Forum, today , on the (role of media in introducing the provisions of the peace agreement, and the enlightenment the peace process), Dr. Dheiu Mutouk pointed to the need for providing the media with the correct information, noting that the meeting held today at the Salam Rotana Hotel between the mediation and the government delegation and the delegation of the Revolutionary Front discussed the final paper of the peace agreement for the parties in Khartoum, represented by the government of Sudan and the Revolutionary Front.

He added that the final paper is expected to be presented to the parties not in Khartoum, especially the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Arko Minni Minawi, and some other movements in Juba.

He indicated the importance of the implementation of the peace agreement, due to its direct effects on the economy and development, and its addressing of various issues such as displacement and refugees, he stressed on the necessity for the countries of the region and the Sudan's friends to agree on the need to support the implementation of the peace agreement.

He pointed to the mediation committee visit to Khartoum under the mandate of President Salva Kiir Mayardit to presenting invitations to the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk and members of the government to participate in the final celebration of signing the peace agreement in Juba early next October.