Sudan: Diheu - Peace Is Real Key to Treat Many Issues

23 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The rapporteur of the mediation committee for peace negotiations in Juba, Dr. Diheu Mutouk, has affirmed that peace is a real key to resolving many issues, including foreign relations, development projects and economic reform, pointing out that the war has affected the social components in a great way in Sudan.

In his address at the SUNA's Forum today on the role of the media in the peace process , Matouk noted that peace is an ongoing process, and its implementation on the ground requires real resources with time and steadfastness from society, calling on the people to unite to make the transitional period successful, especially that the agreement has opened new horizons, given that the transitional government places the peace process at the top of its agenda.

Diheu indicated that the mediation has adopted the tracks experience in the Juba negotiations because each track has its own specificity in dealing with its issues, stressing that the agreements dealt with many issues and set foundations and mechanisms that would help in dealing with Sudan's problems, reviewing some of the obstacles and challenges that faced the mediation during the negotiations, which were overcome with patience and efficiency of the mediation which was able to bridge the gap between the negotiating parties.

He indicated that the success of the negotiations brought closer relations between Sudan and South Sudan and the leadership of the two countries, which will lead to the implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries, such as the Abyei issue, the Four Freedoms, asserting that South Sudan mediated between the parties of Sudan without any interest indicating that Sudan mediated between the parties of the South and now sponsors implementation of the Southern Sudan Agreement.

