Sudan: Al-Burhan Back Home From United Arab Emirates

23 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan returned home today from United Arab Emirates (UAE) after he led Sudan's delegation in talks with American side that lasted for three days.

The talks, which were characterized by seriousness and frankness, discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, top of them removing the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism besides other restrictions imposed by US on the Sudanese citizens such as preventing the Sudanese from participation in visa lottery, Darfur peace act and others.

The talks discussed a number of regional issues, top of which future of the Arab-Israeli peace, which leads to stability in the region and preserves the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state in accordance with the vision of the two-state solution, and the role that Sudan is expected to play in achieving this peace.

The outcome of these talks would be presented before the institutions of the transitional government for discussion and reaching joint vision on it that realizes the interests and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The TSC President was received upon arrival at Khartoum Airport by TSC Member Gen. Ibrahim Jabir.

