Sudan - South Sudan Oil Cooperation Discussed

23 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Petroleum of the Republic of South Sudan arrived in Khartoum Tuesday on a visit to Sudan to discuss ways and means of boosting technical cooperation in the field of oil between the two countries.

Acting Minister of Energy and Mining Khairi Abdel-Rahman has welcomed the visit, affirming readiness of Sudan to extend all necessary technical support to South Sudan, facilitate flow of equipment for South Sudanese oil fields via Port Sudan seaport and exchange of expertise, referring to joint work by technical teams at the oil fields.

The minister, furthermore, affirmed readiness of Sudan for full cooperation with South Sudan in the field of increase of oil production and utilization of resources for the benefit of the two peoples.

The Minister of Petroleum of the Republic of South Sudan, Puot Kang Chol, on his part, lauded the warm reception accorded to them, pointing out that the visit aims at overseeing the flow of the equipment of oilfields in South Sudan via Port Sudan seaport that would help in resumption of oil production at Block A5 Unity State.

This is besides discussing the financial arrangements in a view to reaching a compromise formula and joint work by the two countries in developing oil industry for realizing common interests.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.