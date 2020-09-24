Sudan - South Sudan Oil Cooperation Discussed

Khartoum — The Minister of Petroleum of the Republic of South Sudan arrived in Khartoum Tuesday on a visit to Sudan to discuss ways and means of boosting technical cooperation in the field of oil between the two countries.

Acting Minister of Energy and Mining Khairi Abdel-Rahman has welcomed the visit, affirming readiness of Sudan to extend all necessary technical support to South Sudan, facilitate flow of equipment for South Sudanese oil fields via Port Sudan seaport and exchange of expertise, referring to joint work by technical teams at the oil fields.

The minister, furthermore, affirmed readiness of Sudan for full cooperation with South Sudan in the field of increase of oil production and utilization of resources for the benefit of the two peoples.

The Minister of Petroleum of the Republic of South Sudan, Puot Kang Chol, on his part, lauded the warm reception accorded to them, pointing out that the visit aims at overseeing the flow of the equipment of oilfields in South Sudan via Port Sudan seaport that would help in resumption of oil production at Block A5 Unity State.

This is besides discussing the financial arrangements in a view to reaching a compromise formula and joint work by the two countries in developing oil industry for realizing common interests.