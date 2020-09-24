South Africa: Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation Strikes Back

24 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

The JG Zuma Foundation has issued a statement in retort to the Deputy Chief Justice's remarks at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. The text, issued on behalf of the foundation, accuses Zondo of having an 'obsession' with Zuma.

Former president Jacob Zuma's foundation has slammed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The document, whose author(s) are not cited, records disappointment at Zondo's "obsession" with Zuma:

"His media conference was ill-advised and utterly inappropriate for a person of his seniority in the judiciary," it reads.

Tit for tat

The statement, released by the JG Zuma Foundation, asserts inconsistency in how Zondo has treated the Minister of Public Enterprises versus how he has treated the former Head of State.

"His attacks on President Zuma and his legal representatives was absolutely unjustified and prejudicial," it reads.

Zuma's foundation slams Zondo over press conference

Daily Maverick contacted a member of Zuma's legal team. The member declined to comment, indicating there would be ongoing engagements with Zondo and the secretariat.

The foundation's statement insinuates Zondo is partisan:

"He has not called a press conference to respond to Minister Pravin Jamnandas Gordhan when he failed even to...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

