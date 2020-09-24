South Africa: Suspects On Bail for Murder and Attempted Murder Cases Amongst Five Men Nabbed After Car Hijacking Incident

23 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two of the five suspects who were arrested yesterday, 2020-09-22 after they had just committed an armed robbery and car hijacking, were out on bail following their arrest for murder and attempted murder cases respectively. One suspect aged 47 was released on R2000.00 bail after he was arrested for allegedly killing a 90-year-old woman and her 62-year-old daughter at Gogobole village under Tshilwavhusiku policing area.

The other suspect aged 28 was also out on R1000.00 bail for attempted murder he allegedly committed in July this year in Tshilwavhusiku.

The police were out searching for a murder suspect who had escaped from Tshilwavhusiku magistrate court yesterday morning when they came across a Toyota Yaris with five occupants.

The suspects allegedly attempted to shoot at the police who retaliated and one of them was shot and injured. All five suspects were immediately arrested on the spot. The injured suspect is receiving medical treatment under police guard.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had just robbed Security Officers whom they found patrolling along the Muraleni Railway line at about 11h20 yesterday, 22 September 2020.

It was reported that the two security officers were accosted by the suspects who fired some shots before robbing them of their two service pistols, three cellphones, money and then hijacked their security company car. The security officers were not injured during the incident. The vehicle was found abandoned along the Muraleni Gravel road.

During the arrests the police managed to confiscate the following : 03 pistols, 01 rifle, 20 live ammunition,07 cellphones ,117 packets of Nyaope, 17 packets of Chrystal Meth drug, one plastic containing rock drug, 02 torches and the Toyota Yaris believed to be belonging to one of the suspects.

The possibility of linking these suspects with other serious crimes across Vhembe District cannot be ruled out

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the members for their dedication and bravery. "The arrest of these alleged criminals and the confiscations that were made, will send a strong message that the police are more than determined to root out acts of criminality", concluded General Ledwaba.

The suspects will appear in Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate court on Friday 25 September 2020 on charges of attempted murder, car hijacking, possession of suspected stolen property, illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.

