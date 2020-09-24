Nigeria: Inspector Extorting Motorcyclist to Face Trial in Lagos

24 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command Thursday, ordered the immediate orderly room trial of an inspector caught in a widely circulated picture extorting a motorcyclist.

The Inspector, Joseph Dike attached to Aguda Division of the State was caught extorting the motorcyclist at Pako Pin-Down Point,Aguda, Lagos State, where he was posted on Stop and Search duty on Tuesday, 22nd September 2020.

As at Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command SP Muyiwa Odejobi, to circulate a strong-worded signal warning all Police personnel in the command to desist from corrupt practices, extortion, misuse of power, improper dressing, harassment to members of the public by using sticks or horsewhip, violation of human rights and drunkenness on duty, as such will attract severe reprimand or punishment according to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations and other extant laws of Nigeria.

Also, the CP warned senior police officers of the command to caution their men and ensure that his directives with a view to stopping these unprofessional and unethical conduct are strictly complied with.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

